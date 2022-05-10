David John Roberts, Kingston

David John Roberts of Kingston, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 7th, 2022. He was born April 13, 1950, in North Carolina and moved to East Tennessee when he was a boy. He resided in Coalfield for many years until moving to Kingston in 1987. He now resides in his eternal home and we rejoice knowing that he is in the presence of Jesus with a grin on his face and are confident that he held the door for someone on his way in. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Kingston where he served as a greeter/usher. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was retired from Cumberland Utility Water District in Harriman. David was preceded in death by his parents, Perry & Aileen Roberts; Wife, Teresa Roberts; Brothers, Tommy Roberts and Edward Roberts; Daughter, Wendi Johnson.

David is survived by his wife: Sandra Roberts

Children: Brad Roberts (wife Danielle) of Kingston, TN

Amanda Roberts of Kingston, TN

David Bosnak (wife Angel) of Kingston, TN

Allison Bailey (husband Kris) of Vonore, TN

Son-in-law: Kevin Johnson of Harriman, TN

He is an adored Papaw of Kaylee Roberts, Addison Roberts, Alexis Bosnak, Andalyn Bowling (Tyler), Sabastian Johnson, Isabella Beard, Spencer Johnson, Amelia Bosnak, Kyle Bosnak, Zaelia Bailey, and Serenity Bailey.

He is also survived by his brothers: Dolman Roberts (Bonnie) of Coalfield, TN

Bernie Roberts of Coalfield, TN

James Roberts

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends that loved him dearly.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky Street; Kingston, TN 37763. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church, Kingston with Bro. Ronnie Clark and Pastor Dale Darley officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Childs Memorial Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Kingston. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of David John Roberts.

