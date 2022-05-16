Daryl Lee Hill, Rockwood

Mr. Daryl Lee Hill, age 59, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on January 15, 1963, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Daryl was a subcontractor, having worked all over Middle and East Tennessee for many years; and was a member of the Eagle Furnace Baptist Church in Rockwood. He also enjoyed racing and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence, Jr. & Nancy Boles Hill; son, Chris Hill; brother, Scottie Hill; brother-in-law, Lester Hunter; and father-in-law, Randel Ladd.

Survivors include:

His wife:                      Alicia Hill

Children & Spouses:   Gavilan & Megan Hill of Sevierville, TN

Micah & Renee Hill of Morristown, TN

Seth & Megan Hill of Kingston, TN

Craig Hill of Rockwood, TN

Kristen & Amanda Hill of Clinton, TN

9 Grandchildren:         Charlie, Thatcher, Karsyn, Evan, Jaxon, Mason, Micah, Virginia, and Brandon

Brother:                       Jeff Hill (Terri) of Oliver Springs, TN

Sister:                          Lisa Hunter of Coalfield, TN

Mother-in-law:             Brenda Ladd of Harriman, TN

Sisters-in-law:               Sandy Hill of Rockwood, TN

Angela Ladd

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. David Johnson officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee.

