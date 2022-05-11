Daniel Young, 59

Mr. Daniel Young, known as “Bones” by most, born September 8, 1962, in Knoxville, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at his home in Wartburg surrounded by his family. Daniel was a dedicated husband, proud father, loving uncle and grandfather, and loyal friend. He was a member of Black Diamond Lodge #625 F&AM in Petros and a proud union member of the I.B.E.W. for over 35 years. He enjoyed puzzles and never met a Rubik’s Cube he couldn’t solve. He loved old cars and motorcycles, liked to hunt and fish, but was best known for his fairness and willingness to help his fellow man.

He was preceded in death by his father: Eugene Young.

An infant sister: Margaret Rose Young.

And his father-in-law: David Duncan.

He is survived by his mother and mother-in-law:: Judy Haun Young of Chestnut Ridge, and Bonnie Morgan Duncan of Petros.

His loving wife of more than 41 years: Violet Duncan Young.

His children: Zackary Young of Wartburg, Seth Young, and wife Whitney also of Wartburg, and Rose Young Lawson and husband Brandon of Oak Ridge.

Four grandchildren: Ethan Young, Vincent Young, Lily Young, and Ryder Lawson.

Four brothers: Carley and wife Sonya, Billy and wife Michelle, and John R. Young all of Chestnut Ridge, and Dale Young and wife Julie of Blaine.

His sister: Lydia Marlene Young Newton of Chestnut Ridge.

His brother-in-law: J.D. Duncan also of Petros, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 13, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. A Masonic service will be held at 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow with Bro. Mike Haun officiating. Graveside services will be 12:00 PM Saturday at his home.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Daniel “Bones” Young.

