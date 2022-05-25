Coalfield Hangs on over Lookout Valley to Win First Game in State Tournament

Photo by Cathy Bird

In a game that took 2 days to play, Coalfield came out of the gates swinging and built an early 7-run lead, but Lookout Valley fought back. The comeback, however, fell just short though, in a 7-5 defeat to Coalfield on Wednesday Morning. Jacob Rollins, Jacob Winchester, Rylan Collins, Jaxon Quails, and Rollins all picked up RBIs in the rally.

Photo by Cathy Bird

Going into the top of the 5th inning last night, the skies opened up and a heavy rain stopped play as both teams had to try to get the tarp on the already soaked infield. The game resumed this morning at 11 ET.

Lookout Valley fell behind early in the loss. Coalfield scored on a single by Brayden Burgess, a single by Zach Armstrong, a double by Aiden Sexton, and a groundout by Reilly Brown in the first inning.

Levi Brasil took the win for Coalfield. The left-handed pitcher allowed five hits and four runs over four innings, striking out five. This morning Levi Heidel threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Heidel recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for Coalfield.

Winchester took the loss for Lookout Valley. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out three.

Lookout Valley had eight hits in the game. Rollins and Winchester each had multiple hits for Lookout Valley.

Coalfield racked up nine hits. Rommel Conlon, Brasil, and Armstrong each managed multiple hits for the Yellow Jackets.

Coalfield now takes on home standing Eagleton at 1:30pm ET today.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

