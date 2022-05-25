Coalfield Hangs on over Lookout Valley to Win First Game in State Tournament

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

Photo by Cathy Bird

In a game that took 2 days to play, Coalfield came out of the gates swinging and built an early 7-run lead, but Lookout Valley fought back. The comeback, however, fell just short though, in a 7-5 defeat to Coalfield on Wednesday Morning.  Jacob Rollins, Jacob Winchester, Rylan Collins, Jaxon Quails, and Rollins all picked up RBIs in the rally.

Photo by Cathy Bird

Going into the top of the 5th inning last night, the skies opened up and a heavy rain stopped play as both teams had to try to get the tarp on the already soaked infield. The game resumed this morning at 11 ET.

Lookout Valley fell behind early in the loss. Coalfield scored on a single by Brayden Burgess, a single by Zach Armstrong, a double by Aiden Sexton, and a groundout by Reilly Brown in the first inning.

Levi Brasil took the win for Coalfield. The left-handed pitcher allowed five hits and four runs over four innings, striking out five. This morning Levi Heidel threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Heidel recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for Coalfield.

Winchester took the loss for Lookout Valley. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out three.

Lookout Valley had eight hits in the game. Rollins and Winchester each had multiple hits for Lookout Valley. 

Coalfield racked up nine hits. Rommel Conlon, Brasil, and Armstrong each managed multiple hits for the Yellow Jackets.

Coalfield now takes on home standing Eagleton at 1:30pm ET today.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

KNOXVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

An Anderson County Grand Jury indicted Christopher M. Davidson (25), of Knoxville, on one count …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: