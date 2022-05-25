Coalfield Can’t Catch Up to Eagleville

Photo Courtesy Cathy Bird

Coalfield watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 13-0 loss to Eagleville on Wednesday. Eagleville scored on a fielder’s choice by Kolten Daniel, a single by Brayden Baker, and a single by Brady Burns in the first inning.

The Coalfield struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Eagleville, giving up 13 runs.

Eagleville fired up the offense in the first inning, when Zach Armstrong induced Daniel to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

Baker led Eagleville to victory on the hill. The hurler lasted five innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking one. William Friedenreich threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Armstrong took the loss for Coalfield. The bulldog lasted two innings, allowing four hits and seven runs.

Levi Brasil led Coalfield with two hits in two at bats.

Eagleville racked up 11 hits. Ben Thompson, Baker, Daniel, and Nathan Brewer each managed multiple hits for Eagleville.

Coalfield will play an elimination game tomorrow at 11am ET versus Bradford.

