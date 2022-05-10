Clarence “Scoot” Smith, Oakdale

Clarence “Scoot” Smith, age 81 of Oakdale, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on August 27th, 1940, in Oakdale. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired chemical operator at K-25 & Y-12. He worked as a Brushy Mountain guard and business manager as well. In his free time, he also was a cattle farmer, hunter, and avid fisherman. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Clinch River Homecare for their service. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clay & Helen Smith; Brothers: Henry Clay (Bud) Smith, Alvin Smith; Sister-in-law: Betty smith, Shelby Jean McNew (Don), Sona Faye Daugherty; Brother-in-law: R.D Daugherty, W. B. Daugherty. He is survived by:

Wife of 55 years: Lenna Vee Smith of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Jonathan Smith (Stacey) of Rockwood, TN

Randy Smith (Carla) of Oakdale, TN

3 Grandchildren: Clayton Smith, Emily Smith, and Emery Smith

Brothers & Sisters: William J. “Bill” Smith of Rockwood, TN

Gus Smith (Ruth Ann) of Erlanger, KY

Dorothy Smith Wright (Thomas) of Spring City, TN

Arthur “Tink” Smith (Betty Ruth) of Louisville, KY

Cecil Smith (Bobbie) of Rockwood, TN

Brother & Sister in laws: E.L. Daugherty of Wartburg, TN

Ella Daugherty of Lancing, TN

Margie Smith of Oakdale, TN

Carol Smith of Oakdale, TN

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Ronnie Nickel officiating. Graveside and interment service will be on Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Smith Family Cemetery in Oakdale, TN with full military honors presented by the US Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Clarence “Scoot” Smith.

