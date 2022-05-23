Chester “Harley” Boles, Spring City

Chester “Harley” Boles, age 94 of Spring City, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on February 2nd, 1928, in the Roddy community of Spring City. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during WWII, directly working on the Manhattan Project. He owned Boles Trucking Company and worked as a driver for a number of years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a member of the Texas Grove Baptist Church and actively served in the church for over 7o years. He was a spiritual mentor to many and a devoted Christian man who lived his faith. He loved to watch NASCAR, Ford, and was an exceptionally good Rook player. He is preceded in death by his wife: Rebecca Fisher-Boles; Parents: Jake Boles & Maude West-Boles; Children: Kay Boles-Gunter, Curtis “Brownie” Boles; Grandson: Curtis Bradford Gunter; and all of his sisters. He is survived by:

Daughters: Rebecca “Diane” Boles (Jerry)

Patsy Boles-Cecil (Lennie)

Special Son: Chester “Nick” Gunter (Charli)

Grandchildren: Kelly Reed (Elizabeth), Jay Gibson (Nancy), Nathan Boles (Melissa), Dylan Boles (Ashley), Natalie Fellers (Patrick), Cassie Reeves (Gary) and Bradley Cecil

15 Great Grandchildren

4 Great Great Grandchildren

Special Friend: Pastor Norman Husky

And several other extended family members, church family, and friends in the community

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm ET with Pastor Norman Husky officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Chester “Harley” Boles.

