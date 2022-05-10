Charles William Mullis, 64, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. He was surrounded by his wife, daughter, son, and daughter-in-law.

Charlie was born September 8, 1957, in Eastman, Georgia to Lonnie and Sarah Mullis. After moving to Tennessee, Charlie graduated from Farragut High School in 1975. In 1976 Charlie began his career in emergency services. A career that includes being a firefighter, police officer, security specialist, and senior training analyst. In 2006 Charlie retired after serving his country in Iraq with the Department of Defense. Charlie was a founding member of Grace Community Church in Kingston. He would always say “my family is my passion, fishing is my hobby”.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carrie Mullis. His son, Andrew Mullis, and daughter-in-law Nicole Mullis, and His daughter, Kelly Mullis. His three grandchildren, Charles “Charlie” Mullis, Ellie Mullis, and Lincoln Mullis. Also survived by mother in law Geraldine Isham, sister in law, Jackie Golliher, brother in law Tim Bandy and his wife Bobbie, brother in law, Scott Bandy and his wife Paige. Several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and a great nephew. Also survived by his sister Lynn Anderson.

A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Grace Community Church with Reverend Paul Lloyd and Reverend LeGrand Lamb officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grace Community Church 438 W. Race St. Kingston, TN 37763, 865-376-7722. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Mullis Family.

