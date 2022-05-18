Charles R. Holt, Rockwood

Charles R. Holt, age 82 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 28th, 1939, in Wrigley, TN. He was a member of the Madison Church of Christ. He was a RHS graduate in 1957, and a University of Tennessee graduate in 1964 with his bachelor’s degree in business administration. He loved UT Baseball and Football. He was employed in the Corp of Engineers in Nashville and retired as a supervisor at Dupont manufacturing. He was also a member of ROTC at the University of Tennessee – Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his wife: Peggy Jo Holt; Son: Charles R. Holt Jr; Sister: Brenda Gail Holt. He is survived by:

Daughter: Lisa McCann (Todd) of Murfreesboro, TN

Son: Scott Holt (Kim) of Madison, TN

Grandchildren: Hailey McCann, Andrea Lacey Kellum (Darren), Connor McCann, and E

Great Grandchildren: Ava, Everett & Olivia Kellum

Sister: Jeannette Gregg (John) of Chattanooga, TN

A host of nieces & nephews

Several brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law

Longtime companion: Janice Carol Inman of Knoxville, TN

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 am Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 with Bro. Larry Hudgens officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles R. Holt.

