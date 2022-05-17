Charles Herbert Richmond, 84

Charles Herbert Richmond, age 84, passed away at NHC in Oak Ridge, TN on Sunday, May 15th, 2022.

The family will receive friends at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and his service will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Bishop Billy McCool and Brother Mark McCool officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville, TN on Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. A full obituary will be posted within the next 48 hours. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Charles Richmond, please visit our flower store.

