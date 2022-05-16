Charles Franklin Huffine, 85

Charles Franklin Huffine, age 85, passed away quietly at his home on May 12, 2022. Charles enjoyed hunting, Indian artifacts, fishing, and spending time with his friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Adell “Penny” Huffine; 9 brothers and sisters, except his only living sister Trula Kathleen Hutsell, who is 98 years young. He also has numerous nieces and nephews and a large family.

Charles was a former employee of Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He will be missed greatly around Oliver Springs.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Huffine family.

