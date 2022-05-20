Charles Brian Overton, Deer Lodge

Charles Brian Overton, age 45 of Deer Lodge went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Brian was born in Scott County, TN on July 16, 1976.

He was the son of Charles & Sharon Overton. He was a member of the Deer Lodge First Baptist Church. He was employed by Norfolk Southern Railway until his health declined. Afterwards, he worked on the family farm until his death. He loved hunting, fishing, ATV riding, Gardening, and basically anything outdoors. The biggest blessing in his life was his children and grandchildren, he loved them so much. He was the best papaw, who took time to teach them so many things even though they were so young. He had a caring heart and was always trying to help anyone he thought was in need. The love he had for his family and friends was unconditional. He will forever be missed and loved.

He is preceded in death by his brother Andrew Overton; grandparents Arvil Overton, Mack & Columba Harness, and Ancil Hutson; cousin JD Chambers III.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter Breanna Overton; son Chad Overton; grandson Brice and “Little” Brian Adkins all of Sunbright; sister Patricia (Jackie) Norris of Deer Lodge; brother Matthew (Brandy) Overton of Robbins; nephews Riley Norris of Deer Lodge, Gabe & Dylan Overton bother of Robbins; nieces Andrea Overton of Deer Lodge, Cassie (Zack) Lewis of Jamestown and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home/Sunbright from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Sunday at Schubert Funeral Home/Sunbright at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Wayne Matthews and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Interment will follow in the Lone Mountain Cemetery in Robbins.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles Brian Overton.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Charles Brian Overton, of Deer Lodge, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

