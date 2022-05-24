Charlene Marie Walls, Harriman

Charlene Marie Walls, age 65, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren, and there was standing room only when she entered into Heaven. She was born February 8, 1957, in Harriman, Tennessee, and was a Retired Correctional Unit Manager with the Tennessee Department of Correction, working at both Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and Morgan County Correctional Complex. Charlene loved Christ, had a strong faith, and was a past member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, Big Emory Baptist Church in Harriman, and Liberty Baptist in Kingston. She loved the sun, beach vacations, family cruises, and mostly spoiling her grandkids. Charlene cared mostly about keeping her family together and involved, as she was the organizer, family calendar, and a prayer warrior. She was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” Thurman; mother, Beverly Norris Seigal; sister, Darlene Thurman; and her granny, Eileen Norris.

She is survived by:

Her loving husband of 37 years: Robert “Bobby” Walls

Daughter: Amy Joan Smith Tejeda

Son: James Lee Smith

Daughter: Erin (Doug) Miller

Her Grandchildren who were her world: Caleb Tejeda, Isabella Tejeda, Garrett Miller, Olivia (Rhett) Nelson, Amelia Miller, and Lane Miller

And many other family and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. No services are being held. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pisgah Scripture Printing Ministry.

