Calvin Edwards Zacharias, 92, Meister Hills Community

Calvin Edwards Zacharias, age 92 passed away May 18, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospice in Kansas City, MO. He was born April 16, 1930, in Hastings, OK.

He was a Deacon/Elder for over 50 years in the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, D.W. & Stella Zacharias.

He is survived by his children Mickey Zacharias & Timmy Zacharias both of Kansas City, Sherri Lynn Zacharias & Jimmy Zacharias both of Georgia, and Jamie Zacharias of Florida; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings Eola Cross of California, Harold Zacharias of Georgia and Dan Zacharias of Texas.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 10-11:00 a.m. EST at Meister Memorial SDA Church in Deer Lodge. Interment will follow in the Meister Memorial Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Calvin Edwards Zacharias.

