C.W. Mayes Jr, Andersonville

Mr. C.W. Mayes, Jr., age 72 of Andersonville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after a years-long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.



C.W. was born in Greeneville, Tennessee. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1967 where he played baseball and football for the Clinton Dragons. His “Class of ’67” was very special to him, and he loved attending the class reunions. He attended Cumberland College on a baseball scholarship and played semi-pro baseball for Marathon Oil. He became the youngest mayor in Tennessee when he was elected mayor of Norris in 1977. In 1976, he co-founded Drives and Conveyors in Corbin, Kentucky, and turned it into a very successful power transmission equipment sales and service business. He later started D&C Machines as a supporting business. One of his proudest accomplishments was being able to provide good jobs to as many as 60 employees in Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee.



C.W. had a passion for golf and for lake living. He loved spending time on Norris Lake with his children, many friends, and grandchildren. After retirement in 2000, C.W. devoted a lot of time to his golf game and at one time was the number 2 senior golfer in the state. He made many friends playing tournament golf whose friendships remained dear to him for the rest of his life.



C.W. married Rhonda Austin on April 14, 2001, and they had 21 blessed years together. He became a member of First Baptist Church Andersonville in 2004 and loved working on mission projects and supporting the church with his time and resources. He loved helping people and often did so with no expectations of recognition. He never met a stranger and will be remembered by many for his generous giving, zest for life, and infectious laughter. During his long illness, he never complained, and his faith never waivered.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl W. Mayes, Sr. and Blanche (Self) Mayes,

and one nephew: Michael Davis

He is survived by his wife of 21 years: Rhonda Austin Mayes

Two sons: Walter (Amanda) Mayes and Robert (Wendy) Mayes both of Andersonville

One daughter: Manda (Jonathan) Pyatt of Norris

Six grandchildren: Victoria and Tyler Pyatt, Allie, Eberle, Cooper, and Adelyn Mayes

Two sisters: Pat (Joe) Albertini and Doris Mayes

And several special nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at First Baptist Church Andersonville (FBCA) in Andersonville, TN. The memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Steve Lakin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FBCA, PO Box 181, Andersonville, TN 37705. The family appreciates Davis Funeral Home of Wartburg for their services, the caring and compassionate staff at UT Hospice, and special caregiver Lisa Taylor.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Carl W. “C.W.” Mayes, Jr.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl Walter Mayes Jr., please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

