Brooklyn Grace Lowe, 18

Brooklyn Grace Lowe, born May 2, 2004, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. Brooklyn was a 2022 graduate of Anderson County High School where she was a member of the band. Brooklyn was a student of the year in her culinary class. Brooklyn never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone with anything. Brooklyn had the biggest heart. She was an animal lover and especially loved her dragon, Ember.

She is preceded in death by great grandparents, Barb and Shortie Patterson, and Linda and Roger Lowe.

She is survived by her mother, Crystal Fraley and Josh; her father, Allen Lowe; brother Elijah Fraley; grandparents, Frankie and Larry Fraley; grandmother, Kelley Lowe; aunts and uncles, Stephanie and Dave, Kristia Johnson; Donnie and Casey Fox, Mikey Braden; and a host of other aunts, uncles, and lots of cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with the Rev. Danny Lawson officiating. Graveside services will be on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 2 pm at Circle Cemetery with Hunter Prosise, Lanny Fox, Rogie Hooks, Jacob Sharp, Von Moser, Josh Britt, Brandon King, and David Seiber serving as pallbearers. www.holleygamble.com

