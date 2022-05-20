Brian “Stymie” Wisman, Oak Ridge

Brian “Stymie” Wisman, age 51 of Oak Ridge passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. He was a roofer by trade. And as his family put it, “to know Brian was to love Brian”. He was tough on the outside but had a heart of gold. He was known to be a jack of all trades. He loved his dogs, Sam and Pimp, and had a very special love for his mother and he dearly loved his family. He had a great love for West Virginia.

He is survived by his parents, Gary and Linda Wisman;

Sons, Lucas Wisman, and Bryan Hobbs;

Daughters, Josie and Carlie Wisman, Savannah McCammon and Naomi Jones;

Sister, Kyra (Rick) Brown;

Brothers, David (Maria) Wisman and Troy (Cheryl) Wisman;

Grandchildren, Skylaa, Bo, Ayden;

Special friends, Danielle Collins, Charlie Lowe, Karen Dypolt, Wendi Catron, and The Byrge family;

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and good friends.

But those who trust in the Lord will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles.

They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint.

Hebrews 10:23-25 (NLT)

Cremation was chosen with no services to be held.

To leave a note for Brian’s family or to share a memory on our online guestbook, please go to

Jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brian Allen Wisman, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

