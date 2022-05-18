Blanche Bell, 98, Kingston

Mrs. Blanche Bell, age 98 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Blanche enjoyed reading, crocheting, flowers, gardening, and watching birds.

She was predeceased by her husband: Lynn Bell.

Son: Jerry Bell.

Two daughters: Pam Eberhardt and Trish Parrish.

Parents: Bill & Kate Gillis

Brother: Bob Gillis

Two sisters: Betty Cook and Willie Mae Marshall.

She is survived by: her son Greg Bell.

Two daughters & sons-in-law; Brenda Bell & John Darby, and Sandy & Dan Levine.

Two sisters; Eustine Humphreys and Mary Lou Cook; and brother J.C. Gillis.

Three grandchildren; Rachel Levine, Madison (Porter) Martin, and Jenny Parrish.

And many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

The family and friends will meet at 9:30 AM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman.  Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Blanche Bell.

