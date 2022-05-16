Betty Ann Jackson, Kingston

Betty Ann Jackson age 78 of Kingston, TN passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Betty was of the Baptist Faith. She loved family, fishing, sewing, cooking, and shopping. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Bobby Ray Jackson, parents, Georgia Maye Mack and Earl Hembree, granddaughter, Courtney Ann Demaree, and grandson, Derek Demaree.

Survived by daughter Roberta Jackson and Dewayne Williford of Kingston
Sons, Dwayne and Dora Jackson of Greenfield, IN
Brian and Terri Jackson of Shirley, IN
Sister, Della Turnbill of Greenwood, IN
Brother, Rex and Susan Hembree of Kingston, TN
Seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and four great, great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside service will follow at 12:00 noon in Kingston Memorial Gardens with Reverend Johnny Ward officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Jackson Family.

