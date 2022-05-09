Baby Chase Porter Ellison

Chase Porter Ellison was called home by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 6, 2022. He is preceded in death by: grandfather, Jeffery Jager. He is survived by his parents, Kalyn & Jonathan; his siblings, Taylor, Dalton, Savannah & Wyatt; his grandparents, Kent and Kathy Hogan and John & Dana Ellison; aunts and uncles, Gordon & Amber Jager, Nathan & Lauren Jager, Daniel & Rachel Jager, Jacob Jager, Jon & Jennifer Ellison, Ashley Stokes, Robert & Emily Sheridan, Joseph & Katie Ellison; and 33 cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Bible Baptist Church of East Tennessee on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 2:30-3:30 pm with the funeral service to follow at 3:30 pm with Pastor Gil Bates officiating. This service will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Graveside services will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope & Faith Foundation at www.biblebaptisteasttn.com or mail to the church at 4826 Andersonville Hwy, Andersonville, TN 37705. www.holleygamble.com

