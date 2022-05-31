Austin Eugene “Gene” Lawson, Kingston

Austin Eugene “Gene” Lawson, age 87, of Kingston passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home.  He was born December 1, 1934, in Hancock County and was a faithful member of Dogwood Baptist Church in Kingston.  He enjoyed working in his garden and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. Preceded in death earlier this month by his loving wife of 68 years, Aileen Isabell Arden Lawson; parents, Tillman & Ida Greene Lawson; sisters, Eliza Jane Lawson Henline, Edith Lawson Hazelwood, Bonnie Lee Lawson, and Peggy Jo Lawson; brothers, Roy Leonard Lawson, Ernest C. Lawson, Carl Dean Lawson, and Raymond D. Lawson.  

SURVIVORS

Son & Daughter-in-law         Darrell & Vickie Lawson of Kingston                         

Daughter & Son-in-law        Venita & David Dowker of Kingston

Grandchildren                       Brooke Frost & husband, Aaron of Harriman

                                                Brent Lawson & wife, Kaytee of West Palm Beach, FL

                                                Johnathan Quiett & wife, Ashley of Kingston

                                                David Dowker & wife, Courtney of Crossville

Great-Grandchildren           Taylor Frost, Mason Lawson, Courtney Randall, 

Ashlynn Miller, Aidan Miller, 

MaCayla Cline & husband, Layden

Preston Quiett

Great-great-granddaughter Hadlee Jo Harris

Brother                                   Bruce Lawson & wife, Kim of Oliver Springs

Brothers-in-law                      Johnny Arden & wife, Lisa of Kingston

                                                Charles Arden & wife, Virginia of Eatonville, WA

                                                Lonnie Arden of Harriman

A host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 3:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Maples officiating.  Interment will follow at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

