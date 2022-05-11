Asphalt Repairs to Begin on S. Illinois Avenue

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department has begun to make asphalt repairs to S. Illinois Ave, from the intersection with Oak Ridge Turnpike to the intersection with S. Tulane Ave/Tuskegee Ave. Repairs will be made across all lanes going in both directions. Crews will be working to patch potholes and make other necessary repairs.

Weather permitting, the Public Works Department anticipates that the repairs will take roughly 2 weeks to complete. If the weather allows, the first week of construction will have crews working on the southbound lanes, and the second week of construction will see crews working on the northbound lanes. Construction will begin at approximately 8:30am each morning, and the crews should be concluding their work around 3:00pm each afternoon. No road closures or detours will be implemented during construction; however, drivers will see S. Illinois Ave reduced to one lane on the side of the street where construction is taking place.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 865-425-1875.

