Archie ‘David’ Newberry, Kingston

Archie ‘David’ Newberry, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He loved the Lord and his church where he had taught the teen and adult Sunday School class.  He had a heart for kids.  David attended Open Arms Fellowship in Kingston.  He had worked with Boy Scouts of America as a Scout Master and enjoyed camping and fishing.  David was a 1957 graduate of Oakdale High School.  After graduation, he went right into the United States Navy where he served his country proudly for four years.  David received his Bachelor’s degree in Education from ETSU.  Preceded in death by his parents, Archie Porter Newberry & Carrie June Armes Newberry; brothers, Jimmy, Michael, Johnny & Kenneth Newberry; sister, Betty Parks.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 20 years        Tammy Shubert Newberry of Kingston

Son & Daughter-in-law        Curtis & Debbie Newberry of Knoxville

Daughter & Son-in-law        Sherry & Kenneth Burgess of Oakdale

Grandchildren                       Joshua Newberry & fiancé, Missy of Memphis

                                                Jacob Newberry of Massachusetts

Brothers & Sisters-in-law    Johnny & Deanna Newberry of Pine Orchard

                                                Archie & Elaine Newberry of South Carolina

In-laws                                   Robert Shubert & wife, Kathy of Rockwood

                                                Charles Prock of Cleveland

                                                Glenda Hill & husband, Randy of Rockwood

                                                Mildred Shubert of Kingston

                                                Alice Thomas of Kingston

                                                Shirley Lewallen & husband, Donnie of Old Fort

Special Great-Niece & Nephew, Lilly Goodwin, and Hayden Goodwin

A host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Dennis Bennett & Rev. Doug Shelton officiating.  Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Old Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

