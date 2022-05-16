Archie ‘David’ Newberry, Kingston

Archie ‘David’ Newberry, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He loved the Lord and his church where he had taught the teen and adult Sunday School class. He had a heart for kids. David attended Open Arms Fellowship in Kingston. He had worked with Boy Scouts of America as a Scout Master and enjoyed camping and fishing. David was a 1957 graduate of Oakdale High School. After graduation, he went right into the United States Navy where he served his country proudly for four years. David received his Bachelor’s degree in Education from ETSU. Preceded in death by his parents, Archie Porter Newberry & Carrie June Armes Newberry; brothers, Jimmy, Michael, Johnny & Kenneth Newberry; sister, Betty Parks.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 20 years Tammy Shubert Newberry of Kingston

Son & Daughter-in-law Curtis & Debbie Newberry of Knoxville

Daughter & Son-in-law Sherry & Kenneth Burgess of Oakdale

Grandchildren Joshua Newberry & fiancé, Missy of Memphis

Jacob Newberry of Massachusetts

Brothers & Sisters-in-law Johnny & Deanna Newberry of Pine Orchard

Archie & Elaine Newberry of South Carolina

In-laws Robert Shubert & wife, Kathy of Rockwood

Charles Prock of Cleveland

Glenda Hill & husband, Randy of Rockwood

Mildred Shubert of Kingston

Alice Thomas of Kingston

Shirley Lewallen & husband, Donnie of Old Fort

Special Great-Niece & Nephew, Lilly Goodwin, and Hayden Goodwin

A host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Dennis Bennett & Rev. Doug Shelton officiating. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Old Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Archie David Newberry, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

