Andrea Haynes, Coalfield

Andrea Haynes, age 32 of Coalfield, went home on May 21, 2022.

Andrea was a mom, wife, daughter, and sister who lived her whole life in Coalfield. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah church where she and her husband Lynn taught Awana. She enjoyed fishing, being outdoors looking at the sky, playing Nintendo Switch with her children, and most of all being with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 11 years Lynn Haynes; children Kate and Case Haynes; parents AC and Marianne Powers of Coalfield; brother Chancy Powers and wife Leah; nieces Reagan and Erin Powers; father and mother-in-law JL and Debra Haynes; also survived by an extended loving family with many special friends and a church family she loved dearly.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating the funeral service at 7:00 PM.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pisgah Christian Academy.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Haynes family.

