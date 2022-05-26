Alan Wayne Barker, Oak Ridge

Alan Wayne Barker, age 59 of Oak Ridge, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

He was born on December 2, 1963, in Clinton and attended Faith Promise Church in Knoxville. Alan was a talented Welder and worked for Vacuum Technology in Oak Ridge. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, watching Formula One Racing, playing with the family dog “Boss,” feeding and watching his hummingbirds, and playing music with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Barker, and his grandmother, Kathleen Barker.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Robin Barker; mother, Linda Barker; stepchildren, Anthony Gallaher and Daniel Gallaher; uncles and aunts, Bill Jack Barker and wife Debbie, Bob Barker and wife Edith, and Connie Barker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Kay Brown, Eddie and Joy Butler, Bud and Michelle Britt, Gerald and Angel Britt, and Lester and Brenda Dunn; special friends, Margie Crabtree, Greg Brown, Mark and Sherry Clouse, Walter Petty, Randy Lawson, Pat Mrochek, Kendal Baety, Jack Windbural, and many other special fiends.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 7 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Barker family.

