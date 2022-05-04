Aileen I. Lawson, Kingston

News Department 7 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Aileen I. Lawson, age 88, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home.  She was born February 19, 1934, in Loudon County and was a faithful member of Dogwood Baptist Church in Kingston.  She loved the Lord and served him by setting a Christian example to all those she came in contact with.  Aileen enjoyed working in her flowers & yard as long as her health permitted.  She also loved her cats, Bonnie & Clyde.  Preceded in death by her parents, Hugh & Mary Tinnell Arden; brothers, Herbert Arden, Douglas Arden, Jenny Arden, and Billy Arden; sister, Margaret Arden. 

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 68 years          Austin (Gene) Lawson of Kingston

Son & Daughter-in-law                  Darrell & Vickie Lawson of Kingston                        

Daughter & Son-in-law                  Venita & David Dowker of Kingston

Grandchildren                                Brooke Frost & husband, Aaron of Harriman

                                                          Brent Lawson & wife, Kaytee of West Palm Beach, FL

                                                          Johnathan Quiett & wife, Ashley of Kingston

                                                         David Dowker & wife, Courtney of Crossville

Great-Grandchildren                   Taylor Frost, Mason Lawson, Courtney Randle,

                    Ashlynn Miller, Aidan Miller,

                   Macayla Cline & husband, Layden

                   Preston Quiett

Great-great-granddaughter       Hadley Jo Randle

Brothers                                     Johnny Arden & wife, Lisa of Kingston

                                                    Charles Arden & wife, Virginia of Eatonville, WA

                                                    Lonnie Arden of Harriman

Sisters-in-law                             Elizabeth Arden of Hahira, GA

                Mona Arden of Cottontown

Brother-in-law                          Bruce Lawson & wife, Kim of Oliver Springs

Special Aunt who was more like a sister, Nancy (Booty) Martin of Loudon

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Maples officiating.  Interment will follow at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Aileen Lawson, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Courtney DeShay Thomas, Powell

Courtney DeShay Thomas age 42, of Powell, departed this life, on April 28, 2022, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: