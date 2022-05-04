Aileen I. Lawson, Kingston

Aileen I. Lawson, age 88, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home. She was born February 19, 1934, in Loudon County and was a faithful member of Dogwood Baptist Church in Kingston. She loved the Lord and served him by setting a Christian example to all those she came in contact with. Aileen enjoyed working in her flowers & yard as long as her health permitted. She also loved her cats, Bonnie & Clyde. Preceded in death by her parents, Hugh & Mary Tinnell Arden; brothers, Herbert Arden, Douglas Arden, Jenny Arden, and Billy Arden; sister, Margaret Arden.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 68 years Austin (Gene) Lawson of Kingston

Son & Daughter-in-law Darrell & Vickie Lawson of Kingston

Daughter & Son-in-law Venita & David Dowker of Kingston

Grandchildren Brooke Frost & husband, Aaron of Harriman

Brent Lawson & wife, Kaytee of West Palm Beach, FL

Johnathan Quiett & wife, Ashley of Kingston

David Dowker & wife, Courtney of Crossville

Great-Grandchildren Taylor Frost, Mason Lawson, Courtney Randle,

Ashlynn Miller, Aidan Miller,

Macayla Cline & husband, Layden

Preston Quiett

Great-great-granddaughter Hadley Jo Randle

Brothers Johnny Arden & wife, Lisa of Kingston

Charles Arden & wife, Virginia of Eatonville, WA

Lonnie Arden of Harriman

Sisters-in-law Elizabeth Arden of Hahira, GA

Mona Arden of Cottontown

Brother-in-law Bruce Lawson & wife, Kim of Oliver Springs

Special Aunt who was more like a sister, Nancy (Booty) Martin of Loudon

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Maples officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

