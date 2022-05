The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says that they have some immediate job openings and encourage anyone to apply. The ACSO says it is looking for Corrections Officers and Dispatchers.

For information on the Corrections position, email Corporal Edward Young at [email protected].

For information on the positions in Dispatch, contact Lieutenant Steve Owens at [email protected].

