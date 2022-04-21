Want to Participate in the Norris Community Yard Sale?

Sign up at the Post Office on Saturday, April 23 & April 30th

The next two Saturdays, April 23rd and 30th, between 9 and 11 are the times to sign up if you want to participate in the Norris Lions Club Community Garage Sale on May 14th. Due to last year’s successful sales, we will be holding this event every spring and hope that you will join us this year.

Participants will host sales at their individual homes in Norris. In addition, the Lions will hold their sale at the Lions Pavilion on the Norris Commons. For a fee of $10, each participant will receive a bright yellow yard sign and have their address in the Norris Bulletin sale notice. The Lions will also have a map of all the yard sale locations available the day of the sales at the Lions Pavilion. The Lions will also handle all advertising for the event in newspapers, radio, and online.

You can sign up either Saturday at the Post Office, or by calling Jennifer Hayes (865-494-7502) or Nikki Kapolka (865-494-9064).

Last year’s garage sale event was very successful and raised funds for our community service projects and the organizations and charities we support. Having a large number of sales on the same day across our community will greatly increase the number of shoppers and boost sales for everyone. Here is your chance to clean out your garage and make some money while supporting your community. We hope you

will join us for this event. Please stop by the post office and see us from 9 to 11 on Saturday!

