Wanda Sue Sharp (Suzy), Clinton

Wanda Sue Sharp (Suzy), age 68, of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette, TN. Wanda was born on October 22, 1953, to the late Millard Paris Sharp and Helen Ruth (Golden) Sharp. Wanda attended New Home Baptist and loved beach trips. She loved her kids and grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Harley Edger Sharp and James Paul Sharp.
Wanda is survived by:
Son: Joseph Edward Riggs
Daughter: Jackie Diane Riggs
Brothers: Robert Larry Sharp
Jack Lynn Sharp
Sisters: Dorothy Diane Sharp (Todd)
Carrie Angielyn Sharp
Grandchildren: Joseph Konnor Riggs
Charli Briann Riggs
A host of family and friends that mourn her passing.
A graveside service will be held at 3 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville, TN.
