Wanda Sue Sharp (Suzy), Clinton

Wanda Sue Sharp (Suzy), age 68, of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette, TN. Wanda was born on October 22, 1953, to the late Millard Paris Sharp and Helen Ruth (Golden) Sharp. Wanda attended New Home Baptist and loved beach trips. She loved her kids and grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Harley Edger Sharp and James Paul Sharp.

Wanda is survived by:

Son: Joseph Edward Riggs

Daughter: Jackie Diane Riggs

Brothers: Robert Larry Sharp

Jack Lynn Sharp

Sisters: Dorothy Diane Sharp (Todd)

Carrie Angielyn Sharp

Grandchildren: Joseph Konnor Riggs

Charli Briann Riggs

A host of family and friends that mourn her passing.

A graveside service will be held at 3 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville, TN.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wanda, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

