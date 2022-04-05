Virginia N. Hogg, Harriman

Virginia N. Hogg age 85 of Harriman passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Tennova Health Care of Cleveland. Preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Agatha Neeley, children Randy Newcomb and Lisa Cradic.

Survivors include:

Husband George Hogg;

Daughters Ginger Schubert;

Tiffany Newcomb;

Karen Peters;

Sisters Joyce Howell;

Mary Jo Jones;

Brother Eddie Neeley;

And a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Graveside service 1 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Swan Pond Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 pm Wednesday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Kyker Funeral of Harriman serving the Hogg Family.

