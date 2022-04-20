We are working on final details and are planning our yearly test of Roane County’s FREE Emergency Notification Alert System, Hyper-Reach. This notification system alerts you of any disaster or emergency in your specific area that may require you to take action such as seeking shelter, shelter in place, evacuation notices, etc. If you have not signed up yet, the link is listed below. You choose how you want to be notified, whether it is via text, phone call, email or all three. The system is free, and it takes only a few seconds of your time to sign up. If you can’t sign up on the link, you can call our office at 865-717-4115 and we will gather your information and get you signed up.

The “Test” is tentatively scheduled on April 27th, 2022. If you have signed up for emergency notifications, you will be notified in each notification method you selected that this is a Yearly Test of the Roane County Hyper-Reach Emergency Notification System. No action will be needed from you.

When you receive alerts from Hyper-Reach via telephone, the Caller ID will show (865) 376-8107.

However, if you signed up for text alerts, you may receive them from any of the following numbers:

45332

833-472-5378

618-589-2255

618-589-1337

618-589-1351

585-209-5563

http://www.hyper-reach.com/tnroanesignup.html

