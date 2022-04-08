Trevor Lee Jordan, 23, Norris

Trevor Lee Jordan, age 23 of Norris, passed away unexpectedly from an automobile accident on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.  He was born in Knoxville, TN on January 5, 1999, to Spartacus Jordan and Rhoda Gail Fugate. Trevor was a member of the Norris First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by mother, Rhoda Gail Fugate.

Survived by:

Parents……..Spartacus and Angela Jordan
Siblings………Joshua Jeffries, Jesse Jordan, Jesse Jeffries, Jahmyla Jeffries, and Jaylin Jeffries
Girl Friend….Kricket Turner
A host of other family and friends.

Trevor’s family will receive his friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Norris First Baptist Church from 3:00-5:00 pm with a celebration of life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Isaiah House 117 in Anderson County at www.facebook.com/isaiah117houseandersoncounty or 423-518-3760 ext 607 www.holleygamble.com

