Three Arrested After Month-Long Investigation

Brad Jones 14 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, a month-long multijurisdictional crime spree was brought to an end. RCSO deputies Darrell Phillips and Seth Hammonds, acting upon information provided by our dispatchers, immediately responded to 1618 Old Post Oak Rd and arrested Justin Brafford, Michael Hamby, and Thomas Wicks, all on outstanding warrants. Brafford and Wicks, suspects in area stolen vehicle and business burglary reports, were both in possession of stolen vehicles at the time of their arrest, Brafford himself was armed with a stolen 9mm handgun. Other subjects were also questioned on scene. A search of the immediate area, and investigation over the last few days produced other stolen property that included several vehicles, tools, lawn equipment, personal property, electronics, suspected narcotics, and prohibited weapons. The stolen property that was recovered included items reported from six different jurisdictions. The suspects have been charged with multiple counts of felony theft, burglaries, and more charges are pending. Please join us in commending Deputies Phillips and Hammonds, although outnumbered, used quick thinking and an outstanding tactical approach to take these individuals safely and professionally into custody, and were instrumental in the recovery of over $100,000.00 of stolen property

Justin Wayne Brafford

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBRO
Weight140
Height6 01
Admit Date04-21-2022
Admit Time10:44 AM
Confining AgencyRoane
Offense Date Charge AscendingCourt Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
04-21-2022BurglaryCriminal Court Wicks $6,000.00Appearance with ConditionsKingston Police DepartmentKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022BurglaryCriminal Court Wicks $1,200.00Bail BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022BurglaryCriminal Court Wicks $1,200.00Bail BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022Compliance with financial responsibility law requiredCriminal Court Wicks $1,200.00Bail BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022Drivers To Exercise Due CareCriminal Court Wicks $1,200.00Bail BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022Driving On Revoked/Suspended LicenseCriminal Court Wicks $1,200.00Bail BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or MoreCriminal Court Wicks $20,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000
04-21-2022Possession of firearm during attempt to commit dangerous felonyCriminal Court Wicks $20,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000
04-21-2022Reckless DrivingCriminal Court Wicks $1,200.00Bail BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022Simple Possession Or Casual ExchangeCriminal Court Wicks $1,200.00Bail BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022Simple Possession Or Casual ExchangeCriminal Court Wicks $1,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022Theft From A Motor Vehicle ($1001-$2499)Criminal Court Wicks $3,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000
04-22-2022Theft Of Motor Vehicle ($1001-$2499)Criminal Court Wicks $6,000.00Appearance with ConditionsHarriman Police DepartmentROANE – TN0730000
04-21-2022Theft Of Property ($10,000-$59,999)Criminal Court Wicks $10,000.00Appearance with ConditionsKingston Police DepartmentKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022Theft Of Property ($1001-$2499)Criminal Court Wicks $1,200.00Bail BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-22-2022Theft Of Property ($1001-$2499)Criminal Court Wicks $10,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000
04-21-2022Theft Of Property (up to $1000)Criminal Court Wicks $1,200.00Bail BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022Unlawful Possession Of Drug ParaphernaliaCriminal Court Wicks $1,200.00Bail BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-21-2022Unlawful possession of weapon by person convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence or subject to anCriminal Court Wicks $2,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000
04-21-2022Vandalism ($1,001-$9,999)Criminal Court Wicks $2,000.00Appearance with ConditionsKingston Police DepartmentKINGSTON – TN0730200
04-22-2022Vandalism Up To $1000Criminal Court Wicks $2,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Michael Gregory Hamby

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBLU
Hair ColorBRO
Weight150
Height5 11
Admit Date04-21-2022
Admit Time10:32 AM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Failure To Appear04-21-2022 05-24-2022$10,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Violation Of Probation/Parole04-21-2022Criminal Court Wicks07-01-2022$7,500.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Thomas Brandon Wicks

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBLU
Hair ColorRED
Weight170
Height6 04
Admit Date04-21-2022
Admit Time10:48 AM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Burglary04-21-2022General Sessions Stevens05-24-2022$9,500.00Appearance BondKingston Police DepartmentKINGSTON – TN0730200
Theft Of Property ($10,000-$59,999)04-21-2022General Sessions Stevens05-24-2022$9,500.00Appearance BondKingston Police DepartmentKINGSTON – TN0730200
Vandalism ($1,001-$9,999)04-21-2022General Sessions Stevens05-24-2022$9,500.00Appearance BondRoaneKINGSTON – TN0730200
Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange04-21-2022General Sessions Stevens05-24-2022$9,500.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000


Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Keep Norris Beautiful Seeks Volunteers

Keep Norris Beautiful loves our volunteers. If you would like to help KNB a few …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: