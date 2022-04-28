Three Arrested After Month-Long Investigation

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, a month-long multijurisdictional crime spree was brought to an end. RCSO deputies Darrell Phillips and Seth Hammonds, acting upon information provided by our dispatchers, immediately responded to 1618 Old Post Oak Rd and arrested Justin Brafford, Michael Hamby, and Thomas Wicks, all on outstanding warrants. Brafford and Wicks, suspects in area stolen vehicle and business burglary reports, were both in possession of stolen vehicles at the time of their arrest, Brafford himself was armed with a stolen 9mm handgun. Other subjects were also questioned on scene. A search of the immediate area, and investigation over the last few days produced other stolen property that included several vehicles, tools, lawn equipment, personal property, electronics, suspected narcotics, and prohibited weapons. The stolen property that was recovered included items reported from six different jurisdictions. The suspects have been charged with multiple counts of felony theft, burglaries, and more charges are pending. Please join us in commending Deputies Phillips and Hammonds, although outnumbered, used quick thinking and an outstanding tactical approach to take these individuals safely and professionally into custody, and were instrumental in the recovery of over $100,000.00 of stolen property
Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award.
Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well.
Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard.
Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.