Steven Wayne Pyatt, Norris

Steven Wayne Pyatt, 65, of Norris, TN, passed away Sunday, April 10th, 2022 following complications from heart surgery. He was surrounded by his wife and children. Steve was born July 14, 1956, to John and Margaret Pyatt in Knoxville, TN. He was raised in Clinton, TN, where he spent his life giving back to the community.

Steve was a 1974 graduate of Clinton High School. During the summers of his high school and college years, Steve was a lifeguard at the Clinton City pool, along with his brothers, Larry and David Pyatt. Steve was an outstanding high school basketball player and earned a position on the 1974 Junior Varsity team at the University of Tennessee. Following UT, Steve worked for the Anderson County Juvenile Court, Regions Bank, and in 1985 founded Steve Pyatt Insurance. He was a member of the Anderson County Industrial Board, treasurer for the Clinton City Fireman’s Association, a volunteer fireman for 45 years as well as a board member of the Anderson County Emergency Communication District.

Steve’s true passion in life was refereeing basketball which began at age 12 and continued through March of 2022. Steve rose to the top calling Division I teams which included numerous trips to the NCAA Tournaments. God and Church were foremost in the way he lived life and he never wavered in his faith. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Steve was married to Lindy Lyon Pyatt for 24 blessed years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Steve is survived by his wife, Lindy; his mother, Margaret S Willard (Jay Lewis); son, Jonathan D. Pyatt (Manda); step-daughter, Casey Wise (Aaron); step-son, Jason Lewis (Wendi); grandchildren Victoria and Tyler Pyatt; Eva and Abe Wise; Jayce and Clay Lewis; and brothers, Larry Pyatt (Nancy) and David Pyatt (Sherry).

He is preceded in death by his father, John Pyatt; daughter, Katie M. Pyatt Davis; and grandparents James and Cleo Farmer Silvey; James and Clara Miller Pyatt.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 am, Thursday at Clinton First Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Chisholm officiating. Steve’s graveside will immediately follow at Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717.

