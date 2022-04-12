Sondra Marie Dean, Lancing

Sondra Marie Dean, age 72, of Lancing passed away on April 10, 2022, at her home. Sondra loved cooking for her family, loved roses, and hummingbirds but most of all she loved the love of her life her husband, John.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Cleo (Schwalbauch) Will; father, Paul R. Will, Sr., and 1 brother.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Dean; 2 daughters, Theresa Dean (Clint Green) & Tracy Jock (Freeman); 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will have an all-day celebration of life at the home of John & Sondra’s, on April 17, 2022, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sondra Marie Dean.

