Shirley Joyce Swords (Hetzer), Rockwood

Mrs. Shirley Joyce Swords (Hetzer), age 84 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, April 24th, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend to all she came in contact with. She was a strong woman of faith that spilled over in love to everyone she met. She was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years: Harold Dean Swords Sr; Daughter: Christine Angela Moffit (Swords); Parents: Charles Hetzer & Hilda Hetzer; Sisters: Laura Hetzer, Gertrude Griffith, Dorothy Jackson; Brother: Richard Hetzer & Charles Hetzer. She is survived by:

Daughters: Valerie Clark (Charles) of Rockwood, TN

Connie Eisenemann (William) of Riga, Michigan

Melody DeWalt (James) of Rockwood, TN

Son: Harold Swords Jr (Judy) of Riga, Michigan

Sister: Flora Sammons of California

16 Grandchildren

24 Great Grandchildren with 1 on the way

4 Great Great Grandchildren with 1 one the way

And many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 29th, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30th, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood. Son-in-law James DeWalt will be officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Tennessee Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in the Paint Rock Community of Kingston, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Shirley Joyce Swords. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the 700 Club.

