Sheena Morgan, 30, Rocky Top

Sheena Morgan, age 30, of Rocky Top, passed away April 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born on December 18, 1991.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Crystal Nation; papaw, Robert Picca.

She is survived by her husband, Jordan Morgan; daughter, Jayla Skye Morgan; father, Robby Picca; aunt, Michelle Lowe; cousin, Brittany Reynolds; cousin, Big Sheena Myrick and a host of cousins and extended family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sheena Morgan. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sheena Morgan, of Clinton, please visit our flower store.

