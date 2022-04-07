Sharon Younker, Oliver Springs

Mrs. Sharon Younker, passed away Tuesday, April 5 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

She was preceded in death by her son Homer Younker Jr, her parents Andrew and Sue Gall, her parents-in-law Homer and Rosemarie Younker, nephew Ken Gall; brother, Ron Gail.

She is survived by her loyal and loving husband of almost 55 years. Two daughters Angela (Ron) Difuria and Amy (Jerry) Moyer. Grandchildren Joseph (Tricia) Scarbo, Amber (Often) Maddox, Chris Moyer, Shannon Moyer, Wesley Sadzewicz, Brett Sadzewicz, Tabitha Younker, Heather (Jeremy) Saladi, and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 9:00-10:00 am with the funeral to follow at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sharon Younker. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sharon Younker, of Oliver Springs, please visit our flower store.

