Sharon Shannon Sexton, Sunbright

Sharon Shannon Sexton, age 57, of Sunbright passed away April 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Sharon loved to crochet, read, and take care of her grandbabies. She was a friend to everyone who knew her and loved reading her bible and was a good Christian lady.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents John & Gladys Shannon; grandmother Virgie Hamby.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years Paul Sexton; daughter Delisa Phillips; mother Ada Sue Shannon; grandchildren Xavier Phillips and Jayden Chambers and a host of extended relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Sunday at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sharon Shannon Sexton.

