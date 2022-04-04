Rosella Haun, Rockwood

Rosella Haun, age 87 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on August 11, 1934, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She was a very proud mother of her 3 veteran sons and her daughter. She retired from the Chicago Police Department after 18+ years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents: James Walker and Lettie Mae Mooneyham Walker; and siblings: Cynthia Floyd & Eslie Walker. She is survived by:

Children:                   Richard Stafford

Billie Pressley

Michael Stafford

Gilles Haun

Numerous Grandchildren

Great-Grandchildren: Jasmine Enderwitz & Reilly Burton

Brothers:                   Kenneth Walker & Mickey Walker

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Rosella Haun.

