Roger Hambright, Deer Lodge

Roger Hambright, age 71, of Deer Lodge passed away on April 25, 2022.

Roger was a workaholic and loved sitting on his porch watching his grass grow so he could hurry up and mow it. He loved life to the fullest and loved spending time with his family. Roger retired from BF Goodrich after 32 years of dedication and hardwork.

He is preceded in death by his mother Maeadjiel Hall; father Jack Hambright; 2 sisters Trudy Berry & Tonya Hall; 1 brother Joey Ryan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Genia Hambright; son Mark Hambright & Marney Williams; daughter Pam Stewart & Rex Jackson; grandchildren Marci West, Dereck Northern, Baylee Stewart, Ashtyn Hambright, Juliea Hambright; 5 great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Brantlee & Brealyn West, River Northern, and Amirah Jackson; sisters Glenda Beasley and Addie Adams and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends; 2 very special friends Bill & Karen Zepp.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Herb Judkins officiating. Graveside services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Roger Hambright.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Roger Lee Hambright, of Deer Lodge, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

