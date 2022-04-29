Robert Jude Gaston (Juju), Oak Ridge

Robert Jude Gaston (Juju)

Juju was 27 years old, a resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee a native of New Orleans, LA who moved here with his family after Hurricane Katrina. He was born on January 12, 1995. He passed on April 18, 2022, @ approximately 10:30 am in his family’s home. Cause of death stage 4 metastatic colon cancer. He was determined, resilient and fought a strong battle to live for almost 11 months.

He was survived by his devoted mother, Lillian Gaston ( who passed 4 days later on April 21) grandparents Robert and Amentria Pugh, his uncles Anthony (Abra) and Steven Pugh, and aunts Angelique Hutchison, Nekola Williams, Suzanne Bonseigneur, and hosts of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Jude was a dedicated, empathetic, and loving son to his mother who was disabled. He took care of her from age 14 until his cancer diagnosis. His mother home-schooled him. He never knew a stranger. He called everyone by their name and asked how they were. Always thinking of others and checking on them. He started working at Oak Ridge Walmart in September of 2020. He was a polite, pleasant, hardworking, and dedicated employee. He loved and appreciated everyone he worked with. During the time he was hospitalized and had treatments, he was always concerned about the medical staff members who provided his care. He had one bucket request to see his great uncles and they arranged their schedules to grant his wish. He was funny, quirky, and very devoted to his family. He was in hospice in his home so he could be in the middle of his family’s life. He didn’t want to die alone and he got his wish. His mother was holding his left hand and his grandmother, his right hand. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Memorial service will be held at Oak Ridge Unitarian Church on April 30, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM, with the memorial service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Light refreshments will be served afterward until 1:30 PM. All who knew and loved Lillee and Juju are welcome. Lillee’s brother and Juju’s uncle, Pastor Jonathan Barker will conduct the funeral services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Jude Gaston, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

