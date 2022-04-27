Robby Cleon Schafer, Dayton

Robby Cleon Schafer went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home in Dayton, Tennessee. Robby was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on June 24, 1970. He lived most of his life in Dayton, Tennessee where he attended Rhea Central Elementary and Rhea County High School’s special education departments.

Robby loved worshipping at church and loved hymns and bluegrass gospel, but his favorite song was, “I’ll Fly Away”! Robby was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church.

Although Robby had many health struggles he touched numerous lives with his infectious smile and energy. Robby struggled with cerebral palsy but he fought through pain and affliction. However, today his trials are over and he is with the Lord and his body is whole and well. Even though his family’s hearts are broken they cling to the promise in Scripture that to be absent with the body is to be at home with the Lord.

Robby was proceeded in death by his Dad, James Monroe Schafer as well as many other dear family and friends.

Robby is survived by his mother and caregiver, Lee McLean Schafer, which cared for him every day of his life. Robby is also survived by his siblings, James Schafer (Amanda) of Dayton, Bob Schafer (Angie) of Sale Creek, and Makayla Schafer of Denver, CO. Robby had 3 nieces that loved him, Morgan Schafer Halstead (Stephen) of Birchwood, Maci Schafer of Dayton, and Alyssa Warren of Cleveland, TN. Robby was blessed to have many other family members that loved him as well.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 28th, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Tony Williams, Bro. Clint Greene, and Bro. Bob Schafer officiating. Robby will be laid to rest following the funeral service in the McLean Cemetery in the Westel Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee.

