Roane State’s Blevins named 2022 EMS Advocate of the Year by NAEMT

Brad Jones 3 hours ago

David Blevins, director of Roane State’s EMS program, has been named a 2022 EMS Advocate of the Year by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT). Blevins is one of only three people from across the country to receive the award.

The honor recognizes EMS professionals whose volunteer efforts advance the field of EMS through educating and engaging elected government leaders, EMS and healthcare communities, and the public, according to a release from NAEMT.

“I am truly humbled to receive this award,” Blevins said following the announcement. “I have to thank Roane State for so rigorously supporting our program as we train new generations of EMTs and paramedics to save lives. Advocacy is imperative to enhancing the future of EMS.”

The organization noted a number of achievements when congratulating Blevins for his award, including efforts to host city and county leaders for discussions and simulated cardiac arrest scenarios to help expand their knowledge of EMS.

Blevins has inspired college faculty and students to learn about EMS advocacy and the legislative process. He participated in last year’s EMS Day on the Hill and served as the leader of two state delegate groups. Blevins has also participated in many advocacy events across the state.

“His profound desire to make EMS the best profession in healthcare comes through in podcast messages he has delivered and conversations held,” according to the release from NAEMT.

Nominations for this award are evaluated on the extent to which the nominee effectively advocates for the passage of EMS legislation by educating elected leaders at the local, state or federal levels, building strong relationships, educating fellow EMS professionals and engaging them in advocacy activities in support of EMS legislation.

Additional information on the NAEMT Advocacy Awards can be found online at naemt.org/advocacy/National-EMS-Advocacy-Awards. For more information on Roane State’s EMS programs, visit roanestate.edu/EMS.

