Randy Edgar Long, Rockwood

Mr. Randy Edgar Long, age 68 of Rockwood passed away at his home Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Randy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the NRA. He enjoyed taking care of wild birds and raising pigeons. He was retired from Watts Bar Nuclear Plant.

He is preceded in death by: Parents Charles Howard Long, Sr., and Helen Stewart Long, and son Travis Shane Long.

He is survived by:

His wife of 49 years Marguerita Long

Brother: Charles “Sonny” Howard Long, Jr. (Kathy) of Knoxville

Sisters: Roberta “Sister” Cagle of Rockwood

Anita Tedder of Rockwood

Sisters-in-law: Charlotte Evans of Rockwood

Sandra Louis (Joe) of Fort Worth, Texas

Brother-in-law: Vaughn Blank of Knoxville

And a host of nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Monday, April 11, 2022, from 5 pm – 6 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will follow at 6 pm with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy. Bro. Bud Strader will be officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Randy Long.

