Randy Edgar Long, Rockwood

Mr. Randy Edgar Long, age 68 of Rockwood passed away at his home Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Randy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the NRA. He enjoyed taking care of wild birds and raising pigeons. He was retired from Watts Bar Nuclear Plant.
He is preceded in death by: Parents Charles Howard Long, Sr., and Helen Stewart Long, and son Travis Shane Long.
He is survived by:
His wife of 49 years Marguerita Long
Brother: Charles “Sonny” Howard Long, Jr. (Kathy) of Knoxville
Sisters: Roberta “Sister” Cagle of Rockwood
Anita Tedder of Rockwood
Sisters-in-law: Charlotte Evans of Rockwood
Sandra Louis (Joe) of Fort Worth, Texas
Brother-in-law: Vaughn Blank of Knoxville
And a host of nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends Monday, April 11, 2022, from 5 pm – 6 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will follow at 6 pm with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy. Bro. Bud Strader will be officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Randy Long.