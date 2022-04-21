Ralph Albert Collins, Clinton

Ralph Albert Collins, age 77, of Clinton passed away Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at home with his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was a U.S. Army veteran who loved to travel with his wife and family. He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Edna Collins, and brothers, Haskell Collins and Ray Collins.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandi Collins; son, Shawn Collins; daughters, Margot Abbott and Heather Collins; granddaughter, Kayla Collins; grandsons, Glenn Abbott and Jacob Armstrong; great-granddaughters, Tamia Thomas and Chanel Easterly; great-grandson, Tyric Thomas; sisters, Evelyn Porta and Fran Wimer; and a host of family and friends.

A very special thank you to his Caris Hospice nurses.

Family and friends visitation will be at St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 23, 2022, with the service to follow at 12:00 PM.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

