Phyllis Elizabeth Towns, Oak Ridge

Phyllis Elizabeth Towns, age 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away, on April 10, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Big Woods, South Dakota, and was later a resident of Oliver Springs for many years. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for many years. Phyllis retired from Proffitt’s department store in the early 90’s.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Norman McLeod and Stanley Towns; daughter, Lynda Vinyard; parents, Henry & Agnes Imsdahl; brothers, Jerome Imsdahl & wife, Ione, Vernon Imsdahl & wife, Mona, and Donald Imsdahl & wife, Eileen; and daughter-in-law, Beth Lanzarotta.

Survivors include son, Michael McLeod; daughter, Donna Baird Greenwood & husband, Michael; grandchildren, Timothy Vinyard & wife, Ashton, Mitchell Vinyard & wife, Bri, Joseph Baird, Savannah McLeod, Jacob McLeod, and Austin Vinyard; great-grandchildren, Noah and Nora Vineyard; as well as many other loved ones and relatives.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge. A funeral mass will follow at 11 am after which Phyllis’s ashes will be placed in the columbarium. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

