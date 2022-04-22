Paul W. Pickrell, 90

Paul W. Pickrell, age 90, passed away peacefully, on April 20, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving daughters, Susan DeTombe and Tracy Bond. Raised in Louisa, Kentucky, he received mathematics, chemistry, and physics bachelor’s degrees from Eastern Kentucky University.



Paul was a physicist for 34 years, 50 weeks at K-25. He was skilled at x-ray diffraction, electron microscopy, laser physics, and analytical chemistry. He was particularly proud of his intelligence and counter-intelligence work in the C&D Building on behalf of the United States of America. He loved tennis.



Paul was preceded in death by wife, Theresa Pickrell; parents, Vergie & Oscar Pickrell; and sisters, Laura Beverly and Janice Norman. Survivors include children, Scott Pickrell and wife, Donna, Susan Elizabeth Pickrell DeTombe and husband, Chris, Tracy Bond and husband, Nelson, and Mark Pickrell and wife, MaryEllen; grandchildren, Lauren, Garrett, Luke, Eric, Erin, Kathryn, Shannon, and Sara; great-grandchildren, Gideon, Cornelia Sky, Titus, and Jack; step-grandchildren, Lauren, Dawson, Leah, Jack, and Nathan; and step great-grandchild, Emery.



In lieu of donations, it was Paul’s desire that you give flowers to someone you love.



The family will receive friends 6-7 pm Friday, April 22, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

