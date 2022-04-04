Patricia Lynn Christman, Oak Ridge

On March 28th, 2022, at the age of 76, Patricia Lynn Christman went home to be with our Lord. Lynn was born in Elizabethton, TN November 6th, 1946. Lynn was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, previous West Village Christian Church both of Oak Ridge, TN. Lynn spent most of her life here in Oak Ridge and graduated from ORHS. Lynn enjoyed reading, visiting the library, and going to the movies, especially Sci-Fi films. Lynn also enjoyed camping, going to the beach, and spending time in God’s creation. Lynn is preceded in death by her father Junior Gibson and mother Jannette Gibson; Sister, Claudia Gibson; and youngest son, Timothy Jason Cyan Christman. Lynn is survived by her oldest son, Roger Blue Christman, and his wife Dora; Granddaughter Hannah Blue Christman.

Lynn’s services will be a private family gathering. Any Cards, condolences, or flowers should be sent to Calvary Baptist Church or to 155 North Hollywood Circle Oak Ridge, TN 37830

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Lynn Christman, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

