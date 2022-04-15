Patricia Ann Webber Ford, Clinton

Patricia Ann Webber Ford – also known as Mom, Mamaw, and Aunt Pat – was with family when she passed away peacefully on April 12, 2022, after a brief illness. Ford died at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, where she had worked for 35 years.

A lifelong resident of Clinton and graduate of Clinton Senior High School, Ford was known as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful Christian & lifetime member of Second Baptist Church.

Ford was looking forward to a heavenly reunion with her husband of 52 years, Oscar Kenneth “Bo” Ford. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Kelly and Maude Webber; sister Jeraldean Collins; brothers Vestal, Burl and Calvin Webber; and granddaughter Katie Davis.

Ford is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Rick Walker of Clinton; sons and daughters-in-law Kenny and Gwenda Ford, and Gary and Peggy Ford, all of Clinton; son, Mark Ford of Knoxville; and daughters-in-law Sandy Lyles of Rocky Top and Cindy Ford Scheve of Knoxville. Her surviving grandchildren are Randy Ford of Chicago; Brian and Anne Ford of Clinton; Matt and Shandi Ford of Clinton; Morgan Ford and Nick Wytrwal, Kelsey Ford, and Parker and Courtney Ford, all of Knoxville; Tanner and Haylee Walker of Clinton; and Jonathan and Manda Pyatt of Clinton. She leaves behind several great-grandchildren: Zavie, Zayden, and Zander Ford, Ellie and Glen Murrell, Griffin Ford, Hudson Ford, Victoria and Tyler Pyatt; and Cody and Dylan Davis. She was looking forward to the upcoming arrival of great-grandson Jackson Walker. Also surviving her are several nieces and nephews.

At her request, no public services will be held. The family will have a private graveside memorial arranged by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, prayers are appreciated, and memorials can be made to Second Baptist Church Clinton or One Vision International, 2915 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

